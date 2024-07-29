Galway vs Kerry (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final Preview from the Galway Camp)

Galway play their second All-Ireland senior final in Croke Park in the space of seven days on Sunday (4th August 2024) when they face Kerry in this year’s TG4 ladies decider.

It’s the first time ever the two counties have collided on the sport’s biggest day but they have been familiar foes in recent times. The Kingdom have won their last four meetings, including a 5-11 to 1-10 league final success at headquarters in 2023.

The Tribeswomen last beat Kerry in the 2021 championship as Louise Ward and Olivia Divilly were among the scorers in a 2-11 to 2-10 victory. This is Galway’s first final since 2019, and they last claimed the Brendan Martin Cup 20 years ago, back in 2004.

While the Munster team play in their third consecutive final following losses to Meath and Dublin in 2022 and 2023 respectively, their wait for All-Ireland success is even longer, going all the way back to 1993.

At the recent Galway LGFA media event at the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa, we got the views from the Galway camp starting with captain Ailbhe Davoren (Maigh Cuilinn/Kilmacud Crokes) chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Next up, Corofin’s Leanne Coen caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy then got the thoughts of Claregalway’s Charlotte Cooney.

Tuam/Cortoon’s Kate Geraghty is one of the team’s vice-captains (along with Róisín Leonard) and she also chatted with Tommy.

The team’s coach is Nicolas Mac Donnacha and he also sat down with Tommy.

Finally, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan shared his views with Darren.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.