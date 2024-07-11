Galway vs Kerry (All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Quarter-Final Preview with Conor Dolan)

Share story:

Galway’s intermediates aim to become the county’s third team to reach an All-Ireland camogie semi-final this year when they take on Kerry in the Glen Dimplex quarter-final on Saturday (13th July 2024).

It’s their first meeting since 2022 when the Tribeswomen were 2-17 to 0-6 victors on their way to All-Ireland success but the Kingdom did win Division 2A of the league in 2023 and played in the top flight this spring.

The game is part of a double header with Offaly meeting Meath beforehand (2pm), and the two winners will join Cork and Kilkenny in the semi-finals. The Tribeswomen suffered a 3-17 to 0-9 defeat to the Rebelettes in their last group game last weekend.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Conor Dolan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Throw-in at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.