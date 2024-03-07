Galway Bay FM

7 March 2024

Galway vs Dublin (National Hurling League Preview with Cianan Fahy)

Galway welcome Dublin in Round 4 of the National Hurling League this Sunday (10th March).

The sides drew in last year’s championship.

Interestingly, Dublin manager Micheál Donohue was actually Galway boss when they last met in the league in 2019, a 0-20 to 0-11 victory in Salthill with Joe Canning contributing 0-8.  The Metropolitans knocked Galway out of the Leinster championship later that summer.

Leading up to the game, Galway half-back Cianan Fahy has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

