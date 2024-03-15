Galway vs Dublin (National Football League Preview with Padraic Joyce)

Galway’s senior footballers return to action this Saturday (16th March 2024) when they host All-Ireland champions Dublin in the penultimate round of the National League.

The Tribesmen haven’t beaten the Metropolitans since the 2010 league when Fiachra Breathnach scored a goal and Eoin Concannon contributed eight points.

There are no changes from the starting team that beat Monaghan 3-12 to 0-14 two weeks previously but the bench has notable names in Conor Flaherty, Paul Conroy and Liam Silke. A result for Galway would guarantee their Division 1 status for 2025.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior football manager Padraic Joyce has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.