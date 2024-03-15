Galway Bay FM

15 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Dublin (National Football League Preview with Padraic Joyce)

Share story:
Galway vs Dublin (National Football League Preview with Padraic Joyce)

Galway’s senior footballers return to action this Saturday (16th March 2024) when they host All-Ireland champions Dublin in the penultimate round of the National League.

The Tribesmen haven’t beaten the Metropolitans since the 2010 league when Fiachra Breathnach scored a goal and Eoin Concannon contributed eight points.

There are no changes from the starting team that beat Monaghan 3-12 to 0-14 two weeks previously but the bench has notable names in Conor Flaherty, Paul Conroy and Liam Silke.  A result for Galway would guarantee their Division 1 status for 2025.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior football manager Padraic Joyce has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

Share story:

Galway United 0-1 Shamrock Rovers (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United were denied in the closing stages the chance to end their poor record against Shamrock Rovers on Friday (15th March 2024) as the defending c...

Local Basketball Preview with Galway Bay FM's Adrian O'Neill

It’s the final weekend of action before the play-offs. University of Galway Mystics and Maigh Cuilinn host a Women’s and Men’s Super Lea...

Galway United vs Cork City (Women's Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Galway United will target continuing the momentum gained from last week’s win over Athlone Town as they host Cork City in Round 2 of the SSE Airtric...

Galway vs Limerick (National Hurling League 'Over The Line' Preview with Conor Whelan)

Galway take on reigning All-Ireland senior champions Limerick on Saturday (16th March 2024) in their final group game in Division 1B of the Allianz Nation...