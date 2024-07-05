Galway vs Dublin (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Quarter-Final Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Galway travel to Dublin this Saturday (6th July 2024) in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship quarter-final.

It’s their first meeting since the 2019 final in front of a record crowd of 56,114 in Croke Park with Dublin won a low-scoring wet contest by 2-3 to 0-4.

The last time the Tribeswomen prevailed against the Metropolitians was the 2005 semi-final when Niamh Fahey struck two goals on their way to a 2-10 to 0-7 win.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Parnell Park on Saturday is 7.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Dublin v Galway; Parnell Park, 7.30pm

Champions Dublin continue their quest for back-to-back All-Ireland Senior titles with a home outing against Galway at Parnell Park.

With captain Carla Rowe in superb form, the Dubs built on their Leinster title win by cruising through the group stages with victories over Mayo and Kildare.

Galway, meanwhile, recovered from defeat to Cork to see off Laois and book a spot in the knockout stages.

Galway fell at the quarter-final stage last year against Connacht rivals Mayo and they’ll need a huge performance to dethrone the Brendan Martin Cup holders.

But Galway do have Olivia Divilly in sparkling form and with a haul of 3-11 to date, she’s tied at the top of the top scorers’ rankings in the Senior championship alongside Rowe, who has collected 4-8.

Galway have made four changes from the team that accounted for Laois, with goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower coming in for Leah O’Halloran, while Aoife Ni Cheallaigh, Charlotte Cooney and Roisin Leonard are all recalled, as Caoimhe Cleary, Éahba O’Riordan and Ailish Morrissey drop to the bench.

Dublin’s starting line-up shows just the one change, with Ellen Gribben replacing Orlagh Nolan following the Kildare win.

Dublin: A Shiels; N Donlon, L Caffrey, N Crowley; S Goldrick, M Byrne, L Magee; J Dunne, O Carey; C O’Connor, C Rowe (capt.), E Gribben; H Tyrrell, N Hetherton, N Owens.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; A Ni Cheallaigh, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard.