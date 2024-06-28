Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

Galway vs Dublin (All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Eddie Hoare)

The biggest game of the year for Galway’s senior footballers takes place on  Saturday (29th June 2024) when they challenge reigning champions Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

They last met in the 2018 semi-final when the Metropolitans ran out 1-24 to 2-12 victors on their way to a four-in-a-row but the Tribesmen are a more experienced unit now and like their opponents, are unbeaten so far in the 2024 championship.

It’s 90 years (1934) since the last of two championship victories for Galway over Dublin.

Leading up the game, former Galway footballer Eddie Hoare joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 6.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage with Ollie Turner and Barry Cullinane here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

