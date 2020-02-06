Galway vs Donegal – Ladies NFL Preview

Galway manager Timmy Rabbitte isn’t concerned about the early start to their National League meeting with Donegal on Sunday.

After beating Westmeath, the Tribeswomen will be looking for their second victory when they contest the first part of a double header in Letterkenny with their male counterparts.

Ahead of the game, Rabbitte spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Letterkenny on Sunday is 12pm and it will form the first part of a double header with the men’s National Football League encounter between the same two counties.