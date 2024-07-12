Galway vs Donegal (All-Ireland Football Semi-Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Seán Armstrong and Paul McGettigan)

Fifty years since their first championship meeting, Galway and Donegal come together again this Sunday (14th July 2024) in the All-Ireland senior football semi-final.

Thanks to two John Tobin goals, the Tribesmen won 3-13 to 1-14 at this stage in 1974. And nine years later, Val Daly’s goal gave the maroon and white a one-point victory.

While they haven’t met at the penultimate stage since, Donegal won the next three outings starting with a quarter-final replay in 2003, and two qualifier victories in 2009 and 2015.

The last meeting was in 2017 when Johnny Heaney struck 2-2 in a 4-17 to 0-14 qualifier victory in Markievicz Park, Sligo. Liam Silke and Danny Cummins also netted that day.

Former Galway star Seán Armstrong also kicked six points that day and leading up to the game, he chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Paul McGettigan played for Donegal in the 1974 and 1983 All-Ireland semi-finals as well as representing the maroon and white. He helped Corofin deliver Galway’s first All-Ireland club championship success in 1998. He also looked forward to the game with Darren.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

