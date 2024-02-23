Galway vs Derry (National Football League ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Johnny McBride)

Share story:

Following their victory over Tyrone last week, Galway’s senior footballers welcome in-form Derry in Round 4 of the National League on Sunday (25th Feburary – 1.45pm Pearse Stadium).

It’s their first meeting since the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final when 2-2 from Damien Comer secured the Tribesmen a 2-8 to 1-6 victory in Croke Park.

Galway were also 4-11 to 0-12 winners in their last meeting in the National League up in Owenbeg in Division 2 in 2022. Matthew Tierney, Dessie Conneally, Damien Comer and Tomo Culhane got the goals that day.

The last time the Oak Leaf County visited Galway was in 2017 when the hosts again reigned supreme by 5-15 to 2-15 in Tuam Stadium with goals from Eamonn Brannigan, Johnny Heaney, Danny Cummins, Tom Flynn and Shane Walsh.

Derry’s last victory over Galway in the league was in Pearse Stadium in 2010 by 2-13 to 1-12.

But the Ulster champions are a different proposition now with maximum points from their three outings so far following a McKenna Cup success and Mickey Harte’s charges will be favourites to maintain their unbeaten run.

Leading up to the game, former Derry captain Johnny McBride joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The Galway senior football team to play Derry will be named after 10pm on ‘Over The Line’ this evening (Friday 23rd).

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.