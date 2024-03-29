Galway vs Cork (National Camogie League Preview with Cathal Murray)

League champions Galway go up against All-Ireland champions Cork on Saturday (30th March) in the final round of group games in the Very National Camogie League Division 1A.

Potentially, only one spot in this year’s league decider in Croke Park is at stake with Tipperary also level on nine points with both teams.

The Tribeswomen did beat the Rebelettes in last year’s decider, but Cork had revenge with a 0-15 to 2-6 success against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior manager Cathal Murray has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

