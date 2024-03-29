Galway Bay FM

29 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Cork (National Camogie League Preview with Cathal Murray)

Share story:
Galway vs Cork (National Camogie League Preview with Cathal Murray)

League champions Galway go up against All-Ireland champions Cork on Saturday (30th March) in the final round of group games in the Very National Camogie League Division 1A.

Potentially, only one spot in this year’s league decider in Croke Park is at stake with Tipperary also level on nine points with both teams.

The Tribeswomen did beat the Rebelettes in last year’s decider, but Cork had revenge with a 0-15 to 2-6 success against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior manager Cathal Murray has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

The Galway team to play Cork will be announced on ‘Over The Line’ with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly this Friday around 8.35pm.

Share story:

Maree vs Griffith College Éanna (Men's Super League Basketball Preview with Eoin Rockall)

Maree are two games away from ending the season with silverware as they prepare for the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League semi-final on Saturday (30...

Corinthians and Galwegians Reaching Business End of All-Ireland Rugby League

It’s an important weekend in the Energia All-Ireland League with Corinthians and Galwegians both in contention in their respective divisions enterin...

Connacht Make Seven Changes for United Rugby Championship Trip to Benetton

Connacht have made seven changes from the side beaten by Lions last week, for Saturday’s (30th March) United Rugby Championship encounter with Italy...

NFL International Player Pathway Program (Darragh Leader Chats about the Experience)

After a month of combines, pro days, showcasing their skills for NFL coaches and scouts, Ireland’s ‘fantastic four’ must sit and wait to...