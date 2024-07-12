Galway Bay FM

12 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland under-16 Camogie Semi-Final Preview with Sharon Glynn)

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland under-16 Camogie Semi-Final Preview with Sharon Glynn)

Galway and Cork meet in a repeat of last year’s decider on Sunday (14th July 2024) when they contest the All-Ireland under-16A camogie semi-final.

The two sides met in Round 1 with the Rebelettes prevailing 1-13 to 1-8.  But the Tribesgirls with two wins and a draw to ensure their place in the final four.

2018 was the last time Galway won this competition, their 15th overall and they are aiming to get into the final for the 31st time.  Cork, who lost to Galway 3-14 to 1-7 in 2018, have won four titles since and are two games away from becoming the first county ever to win five All-Irelands in-a-row.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Sharon Glynn caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Mallow on Sunday is 4pm.

