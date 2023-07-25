Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland under 16 Camogie Final Preview with Johnny Kane)

Galway’s under-16s chase a first All-Ireland camogie title in five years this Saturday (29th July) when they clash with Cork.

It’s the 12th time the two counties will meet in the final, with the Tribesgirls aiming to join the Rebelettes at the top of the Roll of Honour with a 16th win.

Both teams were impressive in their respective semi-finals. Galway were dominant 4-8 to 0-5 victors over Tipperary thanks to goals from Mary Brigid Cosgrove (2), Emma Barrett and Katie Flaherty.

An Ally Mulkerrins hat-trick helped Cork to a 3-12 to 0-6 win over Wexford. And they also beat Galway 2-18 to 0-11 during the round-robin series.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Johnny Kane has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Saturday is 4.30pm.