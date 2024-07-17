Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

For the first time in four years, Galway are back in a TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final this Saturday (20th July) when they take on Cork.

It’s a repeat of the same fixture in 2020 when the Tribeswomen suffered a 2-17 to 0-13 loss after a late change of venue and time saw them nearly arrive late for a fixture in Croke Park.

The girls in maroon beat the Rebelettes in 2023, but went down to Cork five weeks ago 1-12 to 1-10 in the round-robin stages of the All-Ireland championship. But confidence is high again followin their stunning quarter-final win over Dublin.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

