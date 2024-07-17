Galway Bay FM

17 July 2024

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

For the first time in four years, Galway are back in a TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final this Saturday (20th July) when they take on Cork.

It’s a repeat of the same fixture in 2020 when the Tribeswomen suffered a 2-17 to 0-13 loss after a late change of venue and time saw them nearly arrive late for a fixture in Croke Park.

The girls in maroon beat the Rebelettes in 2023, but went down to Cork five weeks ago 1-12 to 1-10 in the round-robin stages of the All-Ireland championship.  But confidence is high again followin their stunning quarter-final win over Dublin.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

