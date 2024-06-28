Galway Bay FM

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Team and Preview with Cathal Murray)

Galway’s senior camogie team are unchanged for Saturday’s (29th June 2024) trip to Cork in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland championship, where the winners will advance directly through to the semi-finals.

A quarter-final in Croke Park awaits the loser regardless but the Tribeswomen are sticking with the same 15 that impressed in lasgt week’s 3-19 to 0-7 victory over Clare.

The girls in maroon beat the Rebelettes in the opening round of last year’s championship, but it was the Munster outfit who prevailed in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior manager Cathal Murray has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins here on Galway Bay FM.

The Galway intermediate team has also been named for their trip to Offaly on Saturday.

Conor Dolan’s team picked up their second win last week against Westmeath, and another victory could secure them a quarter-final place.

Throw-in at Banagher on Saturday is 2pm.

