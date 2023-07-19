Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final preview with Shauna Healy & Cathal Murray)

Galway’s senior camogie side will reach a fourth All-Ireland final in five seasons on Saturday (22nd July) in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland semi-final against Cork.

It’s the sides’ fourth meeting this year, with the Tribeswomen prevailing in the previous three, including the Very Division 1A League Final in Croke Park.

The maroon and white also beat the Rebelettes in the 2021 All-Ireland Final, but Cork were in last year’s decider going down by just one-point to Kilkenny.

Leading up to the game, Galway camogie captain Shauna Healy has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also had a word with Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Saturday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.