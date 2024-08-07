Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Róisín Black)

The countdown continues to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).

Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years. The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.

Oranmore/Maree’s Róisín Black is captain and hoping to join Imelda Hobbins, Lorraine Ryan and Sarah Dervan in lifting the O’Duffy Cup for Galway. She has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also caught up with Mullagh’s Aoife Donohue.

Galway manager Cathal Murray.

And Galway forward Niamh Mallon.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.