Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Orla Cronin)

Share story:

With just hours to go to the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final between Galway and Cork on Sunday (11th August 2024), we got the views from down south.

Enniskeane’s Orla Cronin stepped away last January following five All-Ireland titles with the Rebelettes. She played against the Tribeswomen in the 2021 decider.

She joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly for a chat on the QFinancial.ie Saturday Sports Show.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.