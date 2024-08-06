Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Niamh Mallon)

The countdown has begun to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).

Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years. The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.

New recruit Niamh Mallon struck 1-2 in the semi-final victory over Tipperary and she’s been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.