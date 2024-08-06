6 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Niamh Mallon)

Share story:
Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Niamh Mallon)

The countdown has begun to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).

Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years.  The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.

New recruit Niamh Mallon struck 1-2 in the semi-final victory over Tipperary and she’s been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

'Saving Gaelic Football' event in Ballaghaderreen this Friday

An event planned for Ballaghaderreen by the late John O’Mahony and his good friend Tommie Gorman will go ahead on Friday August 9th next. Part of the Ba...

Galway GAA Results

OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship – West Renvyle 1-11 Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 1-10 OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Footbal...

Dunmore RFC Holding Fundraising Monster Auction This Thursday

Dunmore Rugby Club are hosting an auction during The Dunmore Annual Festival on the evening of Market day, Thursday the 8th of August. The Auxtion is to r...

Galway Beaten In All-Ireland Ladies Football Final - The Commentary

Aoife Dillane, Hannah O’Donoghue and Emma Dineen struck goals at Croke Park on Sunday as Kerry convincingly overcame Galway to secure their first TG4 Al...