Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Niamh Kilkenny)

The countdown continues to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).

Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years. The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.

Pearses’ Niamh Kilkenny will make history on Sunday as she becomes the first ever Galway person to play in nine All-Ireland senior finals at Croke Park. She’s been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also caught up with Galway vice-captain Carrie Dolan.

Galway captain Róisín Black.

Mullagh’s Aoife Donohue.

Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Galway forward Niamh Mallon.

Galway chairperson Brian Griffin.

And flag bearer Zara Calvey.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.