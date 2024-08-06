6 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Cathal Murray)

Share story:
Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Cathal Murray)

The countdown continues to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).

Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years.  The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.

It’s the fourth final for manager Cathal Murray in his seven years in charge, winning in 2019 and 2021.  And he also led the intermediates to All-Ireland glory in 2022.  He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also spoke to Galway forward Niamh Mallon.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

The Camogie Association unveils the 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals with a Captains launch for Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals

The highly anticipated Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals is taking place as a triple-header on Sunday, August 11th, the finals will sho...

Celebrate HER Outdoors Week with Galway Triathlon Club

Galway Triathlon Club will host a number of events during HER Outdoors week aimed at encouraging more women to get moving and enjoy the benefits of being ...

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Niamh Mallon)

The countdown has begun to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024). Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s sh...

'Saving Gaelic Football' event in Ballaghaderreen this Friday

An event planned for Ballaghaderreen by the late John O’Mahony and his good friend Tommie Gorman will go ahead on Friday August 9th next. Part of the Ba...