Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Cathal Murray)

The countdown continues to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).

Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years. The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.

It’s the fourth final for manager Cathal Murray in his seven years in charge, winning in 2019 and 2021. And he also led the intermediates to All-Ireland glory in 2022. He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also spoke to Galway forward Niamh Mallon.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.