8 August 2024
Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Carrie Dolan)
The countdown continues to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).
Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years. The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.
Clarinbridge’s Carrie Dolan struck five points against Tipperary in the semi-final, including the winning score. Galway’s vice-captain chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.
Tommy also caught up with captain Róisín Black.
Mullagh’s Aoife Donohue.
Galway manager Cathal Murray.
And Galway forward Niamh Mallon.
Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.