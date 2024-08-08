8 August 2024

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Carrie Dolan)

The countdown continues to Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (11th August 2024).

Galway clash with Cork in the sport’s showpiece event for the first time in three years.  The Tribeswomen won the 2021 decider by 1-15 to 1-12, but the Rebelettes are the reigning titleholders and beat Galway by 12 points in June.

Clarinbridge’s Carrie Dolan struck five points against Tipperary in the semi-final, including the winning score.  Galway’s vice-captain chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also caught up with captain Róisín Black.

Mullagh’s Aoife Donohue.

Galway manager Cathal Murray.

And Galway forward Niamh Mallon.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

