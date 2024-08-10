Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins)

Share story:

Galway are unchanged for their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final on Sunday (11th August) against Cork, from the side that beat Tipperary in two weeks ago.

The starting 15 include Pearses’ Niamh Kilkenny and Oranmore/Maree’s Ailish O’Reilly who are both chasing their fourth O’Duffy Cups on the field of play.

When the team was announced on Friday’s ‘Over The Line,’ Galway Bay FM’s match commentator Tommy Devane joined Darren Kelly to go through the selection.

Afterwards, 1996 All-Ireland winning captain Imelda Hobbins joined Darren to look ahead to the big game.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL

Cork v Galway, 5.15pm, Croke Park

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Live on RTÉ2

Cork ended an eight-game losing run going back four years by defeating Galway in last year’s semi-final and went on to win the All-Ireland. The Rebels have looked even better this year, with only Wexford getting to within a single-digit margin on their route to this year’s decider.

Galway were among those victims, losing by 12 points at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Cathal Murray’s crew were already qualified to the knockout stages and were without Aoife Donohue but it was pretty one-sided.

They have rebuilt well with battling performances in overcoming Waterford and Tipperary respectively to get to the final, showing all their experience and character by scoring the last three points to prevail over the Premiers to clear the penultimate hurdle.

Cork are without multiple All-Star full-back Libby Coppinger (hamstring) but Méabh Cahalane is available once more, while Pamela Mackey is likely to be called upon to shadow the competition’s leading scorer from play, Niamh Mallon.

It is Cork’s running power from deep that is causing consternation in opposition defences, opening gaps and creating opportunities for any number of forwards. So while the likes of Carrie Dolan is vital to Galway in terms of scoring, her work rate and that of the likes of Niamh Hanniffy will be crucial to neutralise the influence of Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy, with Róisín Black and Dervla Higgins will need to be on their mettle with Amy O’Connor, Katrina Mackey and Orlaith Cahalane serious scoring threats.