13 September 2024

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Masters Hurling Championship ‘Over The Line’ Preview with David McDonagh)

After their opening round defeat to Tipperary, Galway’s Masters Hurling Team are back in action on Saturday (14th September 2024) when they host Cork.

Ben Mangan’s charges still have four games to get back on track for an All-Ireland Final appearance in October but could do with a result against the Rebels.

Turloughmore’s David McDonagh was announced as the new Galway captain two weeks ago and will lead out a team that includes many past Galway seniors.

He’s had time playing in Australia as well as on the field and behind the scenes with his clbu and he joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly for a chat on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Gort on Saturday is 1pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

