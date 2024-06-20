Galway Bay FM

20 June 2024

Galway vs Clare (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Preview with Cathal Murray)

Galway return to Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship action this Saturday (22nd June 2024) when they welcome Clare to Kenny Park, Athenry.

Both sides had a week off and the Tribeswomen will be looking for the result that will guarantee an All-Ireland quarter-final spot at the very least.  The Banner need a victory to have any chance of makin the knockout stages.

When they met last year, five Carrie Dolan points were instrumental in a Galway win in Ennis.  And Dolan added seven more when the girls in maroon won the league encounter last February by 0-17 to 0-8.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior manager Cathal Murray has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Kenny Park, Athenry on Saturday is 3pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

That game will be preceded by the intermediate encounter between Galway and Westmeath at 1pm.

