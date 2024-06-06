Galway Bay FM

6 June 2024

Galway vs Cavan (All-Ireland under-14 Ladies Football Final Preview with Trevor Clohessy)

Galway vs Cavan (All-Ireland under-14 Ladies Football Final Preview with Trevor Clohessy)

Galway’s under-14 ladies footballers chase a third All-Ireland title this Saturday (8th June 2024) when they clash with Cavan in the Platinum Final.

The Tribesgirls had previous success in 2010 and 2017 against Dublin and Kerry respectively, while the current group are unbeaten in 10 championship games so far.  Orna Dunne’s goal was crucial in a 1-13 to 1-10 semi-final success against Kildare.

But Cavan also come into this decider unblemished and were comprehensive victors against Tyrone at the penultimate hurdle.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Trevor Clohessy has been talking to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA club on Saturday is 3.30pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.

