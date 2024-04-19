Galway vs Carlow (Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Sean Walsh)

Galway begin their Leinster senior hurling championship campaign on Sunday (21st April 2024) when Carlow visit Salthill.

It’s their first championship meeting since the Tribesmen edged past the Barrowsiders by 1-24 to 1-18 in 2019.

Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Donal O’Shea and Sarsfields’ John Cooney make their championship debuts while Clarinbridge’s Gavin Lee gets his first start. O’Shea and Cooney are two of four changes from the game against Limerick in the league with Turloughmore’s Daithi Burke named full back and Portumna’s Declan McLaughlin also included. There is no place for Johnny Glynn in the matchday 26.

After the squad was announced, Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

