19 July 2024

Galway vs Armagh (All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview from the Galway Camp)

Galway vs Armagh (All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview from the Galway Camp)

As the build up continues to the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday, 28th July 2024, the Galway squad came together this week in Pearse Stadium, Galway to look ahead to the big match.

Galway captain Sean Kelly gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan did had a word with Galway defender Dylan McHugh.

Next up to chat to Jonathan was Galway forward Robert Finnerty.

Selector John ‘Scan’ Concannon was next up to catch up with Jonathan.

Finally, Galway manager Padraic Joyce got together with Jonathan to give his views on the upcoming encounter with Armagh.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday, 28th July is 3.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

