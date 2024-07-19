Galway Bay FM

19 July 2024

Galway vs Armagh (All-Ireland Final Preview from the Armagh Camp)

As the build-up continues to the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday, 28th July 2024, the Armagh squad met at the Carrickdale Hotel this week to give their thoughts ahead of the big game.

First up was Armagh captain Aidan Forker who caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday, 28th July is 3.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

