Galway Volleyball Club Women’s team maintains lead of Division 1 league

It was another busy weekend of home matches for Galway Volleyball Club. The Galway Volleyball Club’s Men’s Division 2 team lost 3 sets to nil against Medusa Volleyball on Saturday while on Sunday, GVC Women Division 1 achieved the fourth victory in a row against Santry Rebels for 3 sets to 1, going to the top of the league with full points.

On Sunday, GVC hosted Santry VC Rebels in the Women’s Division One.

Hoping to continue the winning streak, Galway girls started the match and were under pressure with strong serves from the opponents. After the first set was won by Santry, Galway started playing their game and point after point, with great hits and spectacular rallies, GVC girls put in an amazing fight and with a great team effort they closed out the match in the fourth set.

Final score: Galway VC 3 – Santry VC Rebels 1 (19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20)

Galway VC women’s roster: Amanda Burgio (C), Mikal O’Boyle, Emer Phelan, Ienne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Eimear O’Neill, Cerena Miravalles, Deira Valci, Laura Idoux, Bianca Castelli, Aoibhin McDonnell, Amy O’Sullivan. Coach: Giovanni Spera

GVC Division 2 Men’s team faced Medusa Volleyball from Dungarvan. The match started with both teams playing point by point. A few mistakes on the GVC side brought Medusa to win the first set with a tight advantage. In the second and third sets, the experience of the opponents took over, leaving the Galway boys with a bitter defeat.

Final score: Galway VC 0 – Medusa Volleyball 3 (23-25, 10-25, 10-25)

Galway VC D2 men’s roster: Antaine O’Conghaile (C), Eoin Kinsella, Conor Goggins, Konrad Kizielewicz, Andrea Barausse, Matteo Pezzopane, Thomas Dunne, Olivier Rabczynski, Bartek Tatol, Jakub Grol, Marc Lester Palomeno. Coach: Ryan Hehir.

The next matches of the League for our teams will be on November 18th and 19th.

On November 18th, the GVC Premier League team will travel to Cork to face Net Force and on November 19th, the GVC D2 Men team will travel to Macroom to face Impact Wiz, while the GVC women will face Tallaght Rockets in Tallaght.