Galway Volleyball Club Women are National Division 1 League Champions

What an end of the season for Galway Volleyball Club Women’s team, that with a fantastic win over Ballymun Patriots VC achieved the Volleyball Ireland Division 1 title.

The Galway girls had two chances to conquer the title, first in round 13 against Santry VC Sparks, and then in the last match of the season with Ballymun Patriots VC.

On April 14th, Galway hosted Santry Sparks, second in the league, for a match full of long rallies, powerful hits and smart plays. In a Colaiste Muire Mathair Sports Hall full of supporters as never seen before, GVC girls fought on every ball, but eventually fell a few points short from the title, losing 3 sets to 2.

Final result: Galway VC 2 – Santry Sparks 3 (25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 25-27, 12-15)

Celebrations were only postponed to Sunday April 21st in Dublin, where a fierce GVC team played a great game, leaving no space for the opponents to make a move, and closing the league showing the superiority of this team with a 3 sets to nil win.

Final result: Ballymun Patriots VC 0 – Galway VC 3 (17-25, 10-25, 23-25)

A very successful league for Galway Women’s team, with 12 wins over 14 matches, 39 sets won and 12 lost, and only 6 league points lost (5 against the 2nd-ranked team, and 1 against the 3rd-ranked team). Together with the Division 1 title, GVC achieves a spot in next year’s Premier League, the top volleyball league in the country.

“The girls demonstrated unparalleled commitment, unstoppable determination, and exceptional attitude throughout the season, which led us to conquer the title.” commented the head coach Giovanni Spera. “Our strength this year was our roster, full of adaptable and talented players. Being my first experience as volleyball coach in Ireland, I consider myself very lucky to have taken on this group of players of such a high level technically and tactically. I am confident we will make our mark in Premier League next year!”.

Galway Captain Giulia Comini shares her excitement for the victory and taking on Premier League next year. “I’m proud of all the girls for the hard work they’ve put in during the season and we’re delighted to be promoted to Premier League. We are looking forward to the challenge and, hopefully, to have another successful and fun season.’

Congratulations to all involved in the Galway VC Women’s team:

Liberos: Aoibhin McDonnell, Cerena Miravalles

Middle Blockers: Daniela Bowers, Deira Valci, Giulia Comini (C), Laura Idoux

Opposite Hitters: Amy O’Sullivan, Bianca Castelli, Jessica Hackett

Outside Hitters: Eimear O’Neill, Ienne Lumelay, Mikal O’Boyle, Nedina Marku

Setters: Amanda Burgio, Emer Phelan

Head Coach: Giovanni Spera