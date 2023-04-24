Galway Volleyball Club teams finish National League in 5th and 6th place

After the last weekend of matches of the Volleyball Ireland National League, Galway VC teams have maintained their League positions, with a 5th place in Division 1 Women and 6th place in Premier League Men.

At the weekend The men had to forfeit their game with DVC Bravo but the women. Missing several regulars put up a brave fight before losing in five sets to Newbridge 22-25, 25-22, 25-22. 22-25, 15-5.

Despite the team being reduced to the minimum number of 6 players, our girls gave everything in their last match of the season against the strong and young Newbridge VC. Newbridge put in their strongest team, with multiple national team players in their starting 6, but our girls played their best game in the first set, bringing the match to 1-0.

After two shaky sets, in which Newbridge’s serve got more consistent, the Galway girls came back in the fourth set, bringing the match to a tie. Eventually, due to the lack of subs and the tiredness of the players, the hosting team won the final set.

Newbridge VC – Galway VC 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-22. 22-25, 15-5)

Galway VC roster: Giulia Comini (C), Anja Quinn, Nedina Marku, Celine Scully, Cerena Miravalles, Amanda Burgio. Coach Jennifer Moret

In the Premier League, Galway VC Men finish in 6th place, despite forfeiting the last match against DVC Bravo.

“An overall positive end of the season for Galway teams, as they will maintain their spot in their respective categories for next year. – says the president of Galway VC Lee Annand. – We have space for improvement. Both teams are young and had to face more experienced and advanced teams. They put up some good fights and didn’t back off from challenges, so we are proud of these results.”

All League results can be found here:

– Premier League Men https://www.volleyballireland.com/premier-men/

– Division 1 Women https://www.volleyballireland.com/division-1-women/