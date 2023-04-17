Galway Volleyball Club takes it all in Kilkenny

It was a good weekend for Galway’s two Volleyball teams with both teams winning away in Kilkenny.

The Galway Men’s team beat Kilkenny Spartans in straight sets. 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 while the women also won in straight sets 25-18, 34-32, 25-22.

Their final matches in the league will be on Sunday with the men facing DVC Bravo in Dublin, and the women Newbridge Volleyball Club in Newbridge.

First up were the men against a young and inexperienced Spartans team.

Galway started starting every set strong and controlled from the beginning winning out 3-0.

Galway VC Men’s roster: Aidan McDonnell (C), Ciagan Davoren, Peter McGlynn, Florian Stefanov, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Stepan Potapov, Teo Kandera, Konrad Kizielewicz.

The women’s match however was not so smooth. Lining out with a reduced team, Galway had to work hard and change roles in order to play an effective match.

After an easy first set, the Spartans women defended every single ball and took the lead 18-10 in the second set. Galway got to work and with an effective service, managed to bring the set back to even.

As none of the teams wanted to give up, the set went to advantage, with a final incredible score of 32-34, won by Galway. With better management of the third set, Galway brought home the expected result.

Final score: Kilkenny Spartans 0 – Galway VC 3 (18-25, 32-34, 22-25)

Galway VC Women’s roster: Giulia Comini (C), Anja Quinn, Nedina Marku, Celine Scully, Cerena Miravalles, Amanda Burgio, Emer Browne.

The next and last matches of the League for both teams will be on April 23rd with the men facing DVC Bravo in Dublin and the women at Newbridge Volleyball Club.