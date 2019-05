Galway Senior Hurlers take on Wexford in Round 3 of the Leinster Hurling Championship in Pearse Stadium this Sunday at 4pm . It’s Galway’s first match since they defeated Carlow, 1-24 to 1-18. Wexford drew 2-19 to 1-22 with Dublin last Sunday, in their first game of the season.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald will be looking to avenge last season’s 1-23 to 0-17 defeat to Galway in the Leinster Championship.

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh caught up with Galway manager Mícheál Donoghue on Thursday.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan spoke with Galway captain David Burke