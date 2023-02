The Galway Ladies Senior Football team has made one change to their starting line-up for Sunday’s Lidl National Football League clash with Waterford.

Siobhan Divilly comes into the side replacing her Kilkerrin/Clonberne team mate Lyndsey Noone.

Waterford are unchanged from the side that beat Donegal last time out.

Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach has been speaking to Tommy Devane.

Throw in on Sunday is at 1pm in Dungarvan and is live in full on galwaybayfm.ie