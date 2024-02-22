Galway v Tipperary – National Camogie League Preview

Share story:

Galway and Tipperary meet in Round 2 of the Very National Camogie League on Saturday in The Ragg, with both sides having different fortunes last weekend in their Division 1 opener. Galway saw off the challenge of Clare in Ennis by 0-17 to 0-8, but Tipp were beaten by Waterford 1-10 to 0-10, so the Premier County will be anxious to repeat last year’s league success over Galway in The Ragg. Galway manager Cathal Murray has been telling Tommy Devane it’s a venue his side are well used to…

2023 Camogie League: Tipperary 4-9 Galway 1-9 (Round 1)