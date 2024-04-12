Galway v Tipperary – National Camogie League Final Preview with Cathal Murray

Galway and Tipperary meet in the Very National Camogie League final on Sunday in Croke Park (2.30 pm), with Galway bidding to win the title for the third year in a row and for the 8th time in all. Tipperary, on the other hand, are seeking their first National League win in 20 years and are going for only their 3rd ever title in what will be their first final appearance since 2009. Ahead of the game, Galway manager Cathal Murray has been speaking to Tommy Devane…