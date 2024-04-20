Galway Bay FM

20 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway v Sligo – Commentary and Reaction

Galway have booked their place in the Connacht Senior Football Final after being given a massive scare by Sligo in Markievicz Park.

A goal from Robert Finnerty in injury time gave Galway a 1-13 to 0-14 win in a game Sligo led from the beginning.

Here is the commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

Jonathan got the reaction of Galway Manager Padraic Joyce after the game.

Jonathan also spoke to Sligo Manager Tony McEntee.

Finally, Jonathan spoke to Sligo’s Niall Murphy.

