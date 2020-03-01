Galway v Meath live stream from Navan

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Allianz Football League Division 1 Galway v Meath match live from Navan.

Our commentary team of Ollie Turner and Kevin O’Dwyer will keep you up to date with each kick of the ball.

The Galway team to play Meath on Sunday in Navan in the Allianz League shows 3 changes from the side that beat Tyrone last weekend. John Daly returns to the half back line for Gary O’Donnell, Tom Flynn starts at midfield in place of Cein Darcy and Corofin’s Martin Farragher starts at corner forward instead of Robert Finnerty. Farragher will make just his 4th appearance for Galway seniors, having come off the bench to score 1-1 in his inter-county debut last May as Galway beat Sligo at Markievicz Park to book their place in the Connacht final. He also came on as a sub late in the Connacht final defeat to Roscommon and started the qualifier defeat to Mayo in Limerick. Sunday will be his first league start.

Galway team v Meath:

1.Connor Gleeson

2.Sean Kelly

3.Sean Mulkerrin

4.Johnny Heaney

5.Liam Silke

6.John Daly

7.Cillian McDaid

8.Ronan Steede

9.Tom Flynn

10.Eamon Brannigan

11.Damien Comer

12.Michael Daly

13.Martin Farragher

14.Shane Walsh

15.Adrian Varley

Previous Galway v Meath league meetings:

2017 – Meath 1-13 Galway 0-15

2016 – Galway 0-15 Meath 1-12

2015 – Galway 2-13 Meath 1-12

2014 – Meath 3-18 Galway 4-11

2012 – Galway 1-12 Meath 1-11

2006 – Galway 4-12 Meath 0-11

2004 – Meath 2-12 Galway 1-12

1994 – Meath 1-10 Galway 0-8

1987 – Galway 1-8 Meath 0-9

1985 – Galway 1-12 Meath 2-2

1984 – Galway 1-10 Meath 0-13

1983 – Galway 1-10 Meath 2-7

1981 – Galway 3-10 Meath 1-7

1977 – Galway 0-16 Meath 2-6 (play-off)

1977 – Galway 1-5 Meath 0-8

1976 – Galway 2-11 Meath 0-6

1965 – Galway 0-8 Meath 1-2

1940 – Galway 2-5 Meath 1-5

1936 – Galway 2-4 Meath 2-4

1935 – Galway 1-11 Meath 2-1

Played 20, Galway wins 11, Meath wins 4, Draws 5