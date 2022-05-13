Galway v Mayo – Connacht Ladies Football Final Preview

Galway and Mayo get their senior ladies football championship under way on Sunday in Tuam Stadium when the near neighbours meet in the Connacht final at 4pm. Mayo have won the last three meetings between the sides, while both counties have the added incentive of knowing the winners will be seeded for the All-Ireland Championship group stages if they win the provincial title on Sunday. The Galway team is captained by Naomh Anna Leitir Mor’s Sarah Lynch with Corofin’s Leanne Coen named as vice captain.

The Connacht winners will be in a group with the Munster Runners Up and Leinster Finalists while the losers on Sunday will face the Leinster winners as well as the Ulster and Munster Semi-Finalists in a group of four. Sunday’s Connacht Final throws in at 4pm and will be preceded by the Connacht Intermediate Final between Leitrim and Roscommon at 2pm.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM commentator Tommy Devane spoke to Galway senior ladies joint manager Maghnus Breathnach…

The Galway Panel (And Their Clubs) Are:

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor: Sarah Lynch (Captain).

Corofin: Leanne Coen (Vice Captain), Karen Connolly, Tracey Leonard, Roisin Leonard.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne: Lisa Murphy, Siobhan Divilly, Ailish Morrissey, Chloe Miskill, Eva Noone, Louise Ward, Lynsey Noone, Nicola Ward, Hannah Noone, Olivia Divilly.

St Furseys: Shauna Molloy, Aoife Molloy.

Claregalway: Alanah Griffin, Chellene Trill, Emilie Gavin, Andrea Trill, Charlotte Cooney, Fabienne Cooney, Kate Slevin.

Maigh Cuilinn: Ailbhe Davoren, Ellen Power.

Tuam/Cortoon: Kate Geraghty, Lara Finnegan, Aoife O’Rourke.

Micheal Breathnach: Aobh Ni Dhubhghaill.

Caltra Cuans: Aoife Ni Cheallaigh.

Monivea/Abbey: Darina Keane.

Annaghdown: Jemma Burke.

St Brendans: Linda Booth.

Clonbur: Mairead Seoighe.

Dunmore McHales: Sophie Healy.