Galway v Limerick senior camogie championship game postponed

The Galway v Limerick senior camogie championship game, due to be played tomorrow in Athenry, has been called off. A number of Limerick players took ill after they played Wexford last weekend due to water contamination and they were unable to field a team for tomorrow’s game, which will be re-fixed for a later date. The Galway U16s meanwhile play Wexford in the championship on Sunday at 2.30pm in Ballinasloe. The following is a statement on the postponements from the Camogie Association:

Due to an outbreak of gastro-enteritis at last weekend’s double-header fixtures in Croagh GAA (Saturday June 29th), involving Limerick, Kerry and Wexford teams, the Camogie Association has made the decision due to player welfare to postpone all fixtures involving these sides this weekend (Saturday July 6th) in order to give the affected players an opportunity to fully recover before the next round of the All-Ireland Championships. The Camogie Association have been liaising with the counties involved throughout this week to ensure that they are fully informed of the situation and provided with any necessary advice and assistance. The HSE’s Public Health and Environmental Health Departments and Limerick City and County Council are investigating the matter and is requesting that any player who has been ill following the matches and has not already been in contact with the HSE to make contact with their Local Department of Public Health. The fixtures postponed this weekend are: Galway v Limerick (Senior), Offaly v Wexford (Senior), Offaly v Limerick (Premier Junior) and Kerry v Wicklow (Premier Junior). Details regarding the re-arrangement of these fixtures will be confirmed in the coming days and we wish to thank all of the counties impacted by these fixture changes for their co-operation this week.