Galway v Laois – Ladies Senior Championship Preview

Share story:

Group 3 – Galway v Laois; Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Sunday, 2pm – Live on Galway Bay FM and Spórt TG4 YouTube

Both sides have suffered defeats to Cork, who are through to the quarter-finals as group winners. Now, Galway and Laois will battle it out for second spot in Group 3, and a place in the last eight.

Should this game end in a draw, the team that progresses will be the team that registers the most points (scores converted over the bar). If they still can’t be separated, overall score difference will come into play, with Galway in pole position in this regard (-2 compared to -23 for Laois). Galway are unchanged after showing some positive signs in the Cork game, as Laois opt for three changes in personnel. Naomi Luttrell gets the nod ahead of Eimear Barry between the sticks, with Ciara Malone and Orla Hennessy coming in for Clodagh Dunne and Aishling Fitzpatrick further out the field.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, A Ni Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard.

Laois: N Luttrell; C Malone, S Farrelly, G Lalor; A Gorman, A Moore, L Kearney; O Hennessy, A Moran (capt.); K Donoghue, K Jacob, G Moran; M Nerney, E Lacey, M Cotter.