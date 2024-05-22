Galway v Dublin Leinster Championship Preview – Henry Shefflin and Padraig Mannion speak to Galway Bay FM

This Sunday, Galway and Dublin meet in the last of the group games in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship in Pearse Stadium (Throw in at 2pm).

For both teams, this is a Leinster Semi-Final in all but name. Win and they will be in the Leinster Final. Lose and it could mean the end of their overall Championship involvement.

Galway Manager Henry Shefflin spoke to Niall Canavan ahead of this crucial game.

Niall also spoke to Galway’s Padraig Mannion.