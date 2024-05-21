Galway Bay FM

21 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway v Dublin Camogie Championship Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Share story:
Galway v Dublin Camogie Championship Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

The Galway Camogie team face Dublin in their opening game of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship on Saturday.

Galway has five games in the group stages and following the game with Dublin in Parnell Park on Saturday at 2pm will be away to Wexford on June 1st, at home to Down on June 8th, at home to Clare on June 22nd with their final group game away to Cork on the 29th of June.

On the injury front, the management has reported a near clean bill of health.

Siobhan Gardner’s cruciate injury is a long-term one while Carrie Dolan and Mairead Dillion are touch and go for Saturday.

Galway Manager Cathal Murray has been speaking to Tommy Devane

Share story:

Women's Four book their tickets to Paris 2024

Another boat from Ireland is secured for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta comes to a close in Lucerne, Switzerland....

Galway golfers target victory at Irish Senior Men's Open in Moyvalley

Joe Lyons (Galway) has already tasted individual success this season with victory at the Spanish Senior Men’s Championship but the Banagher man is hopin...

Galway Tribesmen begin Rugby League campaign with victory

The Galway Tribesmen got their 2024 Rugby league Ireland campaign up and running with a convincing win over the Cork Bulls 42-6 last Saturday at Douglas R...

Over The Line - The Panel

George McDonagh, John Mulligan, David Collins and Danny Cummins are joined by sports commentator Pat Mulcahy as they looked back at the sporting weekend i...