Galway v Dublin Camogie Championship Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

The Galway Camogie team face Dublin in their opening game of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship on Saturday.

Galway has five games in the group stages and following the game with Dublin in Parnell Park on Saturday at 2pm will be away to Wexford on June 1st, at home to Down on June 8th, at home to Clare on June 22nd with their final group game away to Cork on the 29th of June.

On the injury front, the management has reported a near clean bill of health.

Siobhan Gardner’s cruciate injury is a long-term one while Carrie Dolan and Mairead Dillion are touch and go for Saturday.

Galway Manager Cathal Murray has been speaking to Tommy Devane