19 July 2024

Galway v Cork – All-Ireland LGFA semi-final preview

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final 

Cork v Galway; Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 5pm (LIVE ON GALWAY BAY FM)

For the third time this season in competitive fare, Cork and Galway will lock horns. Both counties were relegated from Division 1 of the Lidl National League but they’ve recovered well to reach the last four of the All-Ireland series. When the sides met in January, Cork won by 1-6 to 0-5 in the League, before they renewed acquaintances in the group stages of the All-Ireland series.  Cork were victorious again, scoring a 1-12 to 1-10 win, and Galway will hope it’s third time lucky in 2024 as they aim to reach the All-Ireland Senior Final for the first time since losing out to Dublin in the 2019 decider.  Cork, for their part, are aiming to reach their first Final since 2020, when Dublin were victorious.  Saturday’s semi-final will pit two of the country’s leading scorers in the Senior Championship against each other. Galway’s Olivia Divilly tops the Senior rankings in the All-Ireland series with 3-14 to her name, while Katie Quirke has registered 1-13 for Cork.  In the quarter-finals, Cork won an all-Munster clash against Waterford, as Galway stunned Dublin at Parnell Park.  Saturday’s semi-final opponents are two well-drilled and evenly matched sides, and it would take a brave punter to predict a winner.  Cork are unchanged following victory over Waterford, as Galway make one change in personnel up front, with Ailish Morrissey coming in for Emma Reaney.  

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; A Ní Cheallaigh, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; A Morrissey, L Coen, R Leonard. 

Cork: S Murphy; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy, S Cronin, D Kiely; M O’Callaghan (capt.), A O’Mahony; E Cleary, L O’Mahony, A McDonagh; A McAuliffe, K Quirke, R Leahy.  

 

 

