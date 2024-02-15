Galway v Clare – National Camogie League Preview

All roads lead to The Banner this Saturday as both the Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie teams are in National League action against Clare. At 11:45 AM in Inagh, the intermediate team will take to the field for their third game of the campaign while at 2 PM in Cusack Park, Ennis the Galway Senior team play their opening game! Ahead of the Galway v Clare Senior game in Ennis, Tommy Devane caught up with the Galway manager Cathal Murray…

Recent meetings of Galway and Clare in Senior Camogie:

June 2023 – Galway 1-13 Clare 0-13 (Championship)

March 2023 – Galway 1-14 Clare 0-13 (League)

July 2021 – Galway 2-12 Clare 2-6 (Championship)

May 2021 – Galway 3-11 Clare 0-15 (League)