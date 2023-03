Galway v Clare – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers are back in league contention following their win over Clare in Cusack Park in Ennis on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the commentary of the game from Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

Niall Canavan has the Full Time Report

Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell looked back at the game and picked out some talking points.

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway manager Henry Shefflin.

Niall also spoke to Galway’s Conor Cooney.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-9 (5fs, 1’65), Conor Cooney 0-5, Conor Whelan 1-0, Daithi Burke, Kevin Cooney, and Tom Monaghan 0-2 each, Ronan Glennon, Brian Concannon, Joseph Cooney, and Sean Linnane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-7 (6fs), David Fitzgerald 0-4, David Reidy 0-3, Ian Galvin 0-2, Ryan Taylor, Cathal Malone, Peter Duggan, Cian Galvin, Robin Mounsey, and Seadna Morey 0-1 each.

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearoid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, Joseph Cooney; Ronan Glennon, Tom Monaghan; Conor Cooney, Brian Concannon, Cianan Fahy; Evan Niland, Conor Whelan, Kevin Cooney

Subs: Sean Linnane for Glennon (52), Tiernan Killeen for Burke (57), David Burke for Fahy (67), Declan McLoughlin for Concannon (69).

Clare: Eamonn Foudy; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, Cian Galvin; Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly; David Fitzgerald, Peter Duggan, Ryan Taylor; David Reidy, Aidan McCarthy, Davie Conroy

Subs: Brandon O’Connell for Ryan (44), Robin Mounsey for Conroy (45), Seadna Morey for Duggan (54), Ian Galvin for McCarthy (62), Aron Shanagher for Reidy (67).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).