Galway got their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to a winning start with a 1-24 to 1-18 win over Carlow in Pearse Stadium yesterday. Reporting for Galway Bay FM is Niall Canavan…

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh caught up with Galway manager Micheál Donoghue and goalkeeper Colm Callanan…

Micheál Donoghue

Colm Callanan