Galway v Carlow – Leinster SHC Preview with Damien Joyce

Galway hurlers start their quest for a first Leinster Senior Hurling Championship title since 2018 when they host Carlow in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (2 pm). Having lost three of the last four provincial finals, Henry Shefflin’s side will be determined to try and erase the memory of last year’s last-gasp defeat to Kilkenny when they start their campaign at home to a Carlow side that lost to Laois in last month’s National Hurling League Division 2A final in Croke Park. Galway Coach Damien Joyce has been speaking to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan ahead of Sunday’s game…