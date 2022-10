It’s all to play for between Galway United and Longford Town at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday next at 4pm, after last night’s Airtricity League First Division Play-Off semi-final first leg finished 2-2. Twice the home side led through Jordan Adeyemo, only for Mikie Rowe to equalise on each occasion for Galway. Reporting from Bishopsgate is Jonathan Higgins…

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway United manager John Caulfield…