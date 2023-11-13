Galway Bay FM

13 November 2023

Galway United’s Phil Trill shortlisted for Manager of the Year

Galway United Manager Phil Trill has been shortlisted for the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Manager of the year award that will be presented on Thursday the 23rd of November in Clontarf Castle.

Trill masterminded United’s win in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup win during the summer and also led the team to their joint highest finish in the league in the team’s first Season under the United Banner. Phil will be up against Peamount United’s James O’Callaghan and Shamrock Rovers boss Collie O’Neill.

The EA SPORTS LOI Academy Players of the Year are also known with Wexford Youths forward Ceola Bergin claiming the WU19 award and Athlone Town defender Mary Philips securing the WU17 award.

At the Ceremony, the SSE Airtricity Team of the Year will be announced along with the recipients of the Services to the League of Ireland Award.

2023 WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION AWARDS NOMINEESSSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION MANAGER OF THE YEARPhil Trill (Galway United)James O’Callaghan (Peamount United)Collie O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers)SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION PLAYER OF THE YEARSadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)Karen Duggan (Peamount United)Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEARJess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)Scarlett Herron (Shamrock Rovers)Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)BANK OF IRELAND GOLDEN GLOVESNiamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)EVOKE.ie GOLDEN BOOTDana Scheriff (Athlone Town)EA SPORTS WU19 LOI ACADEMY PLAYER OF THE YEARCeola Bergin (Wexford Youths)EA SPORTS WU17 LOI ACADEMY PLAYER OF THE YEARMary Philips (Athlone Town)

