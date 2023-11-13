Galway United’s Phil Trill shortlisted for Manager of the Year

Share story:

Galway United Manager Phil Trill has been shortlisted for the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Manager of the year award that will be presented on Thursday the 23rd of November in Clontarf Castle.

Trill masterminded United’s win in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup win during the summer and also led the team to their joint highest finish in the league in the team’s first Season under the United Banner. Phil will be up against Peamount United’s James O’Callaghan and Shamrock Rovers boss Collie O’Neill.

The EA SPORTS LOI Academy Players of the Year are also known with Wexford Youths forward Ceola Bergin claiming the WU19 award and Athlone Town defender Mary Philips securing the WU17 award.

At the Ceremony, the SSE Airtricity Team of the Year will be announced along with the recipients of the Services to the League of Ireland Award.

2023 WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION AWARDS NOMINEES



SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Phil Trill (Galway United)

James O’Callaghan (Peamount United)

Collie O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers)



SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)



SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)

Scarlett Herron (Shamrock Rovers)

Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)



BANK OF IRELAND GOLDEN GLOVES

Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)



EVOKE.ie GOLDEN BOOT

Dana Scheriff (Athlone Town)



EA SPORTS WU19 LOI ACADEMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths)



EA SPORTS WU17 LOI ACADEMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mary Philips (Athlone Town)